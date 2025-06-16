Why did Red Bull complained that Goerge Russell was unsportsmanlike in Canada?

HQ

The Canadian Grand Prix had plenty of drama, with Lando Norris forcing to retire after a collision with Oscar Piastri in lap 67 out of 70, and George Russell and Max Verstappen climbing in the drivers standings following McLaren's disaster.

However, there was also controversy between Red Bull and Mercedes, because Red Bull felt that Russell drove "erratically" and displayed "unsportsmanlike behaviour" when a Safety Car was deployed following Norris' collision. Verstappen said on radio to his Red Bull team that Russell had "erratically braked". Russell complained that Verstappen had overtaken him under the Safety Car, but Red Bull alleged that complaining about that "displayed unsportsmanlike intent".

In the end, both teams were called by stewards, and acceptted Russell's explanation: that he had brake to ensure a gap with the Safety Car and keep temperatures in his breaks and tyres, explaining that "periodic braking is commonplace and to be expected during Safety Car deployments". They also didn't believe that he had engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct by reporting to the team that Verstappen had overtaken.

This means that Russell got the victory in Canada, followed by Verstappen and Antonelli. In the 2025 standings, George Russell is fourth with 136 points, Verstappen third with 155 points, Norris second with 176 points and Piastri first with 198 points.