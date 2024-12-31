Why did Nosferatu premiere at Christmas instead of Halloween?

HQ

It's a curious thing when a horror film like Nosferatu chooses Christmas as its release date instead of the spooky season of Halloween. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Director Robert Eggers and producer Chris Columbus explained why they made this decision, and it turns out, there's a method to the madness. According to Eggers, the idea of setting something dark against a peaceful backdrop isn't new, and Gremlins was a turning point for him. He believes that Christmas, traditionally seen as a time for joy and family gatherings, provides the perfect contrast for a terrifying story like Nosferatu.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time a horror film has opted for a Christmas release. Columbus shared that during discussions about the release date, the team originally considered Halloween, but every weekend in October was already booked with horror films. They feared Nosferatu would get lost in the shuffle. The solution? A Christmas debut. Columbus even pointed to The Exorcist, which also found success with a Christmas release many years ago.

In the end, the team felt that Nosferatu's eerie atmosphere, combined with the holiday backdrop, would be an unforgettable experience for moviegoers. The film's cast has also expressed excitement about the release, with one actor humorously stating, "Who doesn't love a good scare at Christmas?" It seems the strategy to release a horror film during the holidays is becoming more popular.

What do you think—does Christmas make a great backdrop for a scary movie like Nosferatu?