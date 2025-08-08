Why are people throwing green dildos during WNBA games? The explanation is even more ridiculous

HQ

In recent weeks, a strange and annoying trend has started on WNBA matches: spectators throwing dildos to the court. There have been at least six known incidents of neon green sex toys being thrown during WNBA games since July 29, according to USA Today.

Most WNBA players and coaches have complained about the trend, many claiming it's sexist or that it ridicules the women's basketball league. At the very least, it's annoying and poses safety threats to players and spectators, like with any object being thrown in a public space.

However, the authors of the trend don't see it that way. Some reports have revealed the true source of the trend: a cryptocurrency group pushing a memecoin (via Reuters). They're called the Green Dildo Coin, and their goal apparently is to combat a "toxic" environment in the cryptocurrency world, trying to do some "viral stunts".

However, they claim to have nothing against women's sports. "We didn't do this because like we dislike women's sports or, like, some of the narratives that are trending right now are ridiculous," the crypto group's spokesman said to USA Today. "Creating disruption at games is like, it happens in every single sport, right? We've seen it in the NFL, we've seen it in hockey, you know ... fans doing random things to more or less create attention."

One of the people to first throw a dildo at the Atlanta Dream's court was arrested and later released on bond for public disorder, public indecency/indecent exposure and criminal trespass. Another was also arrested for throwing the dildo, that hit someone during a Phoenix Mercury match. But the "stunt" worked and, apparently, the memecoin's value has grown more than 300 percent in the past seven days. Will it stop now?