Who's winning the Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina at the the final week?

HQ

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina have surpassed its halfway point, and will conclude next Sunday February 22. As it stands now (Monday February 16) Norway leads in the table, both in Gold medals, 12, as overall number of medals, 26. Four of those twelve gold medals come from the same person, the cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, who broke a historic Olympic record.

The host nation Italy has performed well, and is second with 22 medals and 8 gold, outpacing United States, and already surpassing Italy's previous best results at the Winter Olympic games. Here's the table the top 15 countries so far at the Winter Olypic Games in Milano-Cortina.



Norway: 26 medals — 12 golds, 7 silvers, 7 bronzes.

Italy: 22 medals — 8 golds, 4 silvers, 10 bronzes.

United States: 17 medals — 5 golds, 8 silvers, 4 bronzes.

Japan: 17 medals — 3 golds, 5 silvers, 9 bronzes.

France: 15 medals — 4 golds, 7 silvers, 4 bronzes.

Germany: 15 medals — 4 golds, 6 silvers, 5 bronzes.

Austria: 13 medals — 4 golds, 6 silvers, 3 bronzes.

Sweden: 11 medals — 5 golds, 5 silvers, 1 bronze.

Netherlands: 11 medals — 5 golds, 5 silvers, 1 bronze.

Switzerland: 9 medals — 4 golds, 2 silvers, 3 bronzes.

Canada: 9 medals — 1 gold, 3 silvers, 5 bronzes.

Australia: 5 medals — 3 golds, 1 silver, 1 bronze.

South Korea: 5 medals — 1 gold, 2 silvers, 2 bronzes.

Czechia: 4 medals — 2 golds, 2 silvers, 0 bronzes.

Slovenia: 4 medals — 2 golds, 1 silver, 1 bronze



Action does not stop, and six events will see medals handed on Monday, February 16: Women's short track 1000m, Alpine skiing men's slalom, Ski jumping men's super team, Freeski women's big air, Figure skating pairs amd Women's monobob.

Are you following the 2026 Winter Olympic Games on HBO Max?