Who's in round of 16 at China Open? Order of play for Sinner, Zeverev, Davidovich...
Times for every round of 16 game at China Open (men's singles).
Action at China Open is underway, with the men's singles taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Given the time differences with Beijing, matches begin very early in the morning, so if you want to see how Jannik Sinner, Álex de Miñaur, Alexander Zverev, or Lorenzo Musetti do, you would have to get up very early.
At least we already know the order of play for Saturday's games, and provisional times. Jannik Sinner, who defeated Marin Cilic in his first match after the US Open loss, will play not earlier than 9:00 AM (CEST, one hour earlier in the UK) against the 23-year-old French player Terence Atmane, ranked 68 in the world.
This is the schedule of China Open (men's singles) for round of 16 this weekend:
Saturday, September 27
- Fábián Marozsán vs. Alexandre Muller: 05:00 CEST
- Alex de Miñaur vs. Arthur Rinderknech: 06:30 CEST
- Jannik Sinner vs. Terence Atmane: 09:00 CEST
- Arthur Cazaux vs. Jakub Mensik: 14:30 CEST
(except the first one, the other matches could (and most likely will) start later, depending on the outcome of the previous games and the availability of courts.
Sunday, September 28
- Corentin Moutet vs. Alexander Zverev
- Flavio Cobolli vs. Learner Tien
- Adrian Mannarino vs. Lorenzo Musetti
- Daniil Medvedev vs. Alejandro Davidovich
Times TBD on Sunday. Quarter-finals will follow on Monday, semis on Tuesday, and the final on Wednesday, October 1, right in time before Shanghai Masters Round of 64, which starts on Friday, October 3.