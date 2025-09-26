Who's in round of 16 at China Open? Order of play for Sinner, Zeverev, Davidovich...

HQ

Action at China Open is underway, with the men's singles taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Given the time differences with Beijing, matches begin very early in the morning, so if you want to see how Jannik Sinner, Álex de Miñaur, Alexander Zverev, or Lorenzo Musetti do, you would have to get up very early.

At least we already know the order of play for Saturday's games, and provisional times. Jannik Sinner, who defeated Marin Cilic in his first match after the US Open loss, will play not earlier than 9:00 AM (CEST, one hour earlier in the UK) against the 23-year-old French player Terence Atmane, ranked 68 in the world.

This is the schedule of China Open (men's singles) for round of 16 this weekend:

Saturday, September 27



Fábián Marozsán vs. Alexandre Muller: 05:00 CEST



Alex de Miñaur vs. Arthur Rinderknech: 06:30 CEST



Jannik Sinner vs. Terence Atmane: 09:00 CEST



Arthur Cazaux vs. Jakub Mensik: 14:30 CEST



(except the first one, the other matches could (and most likely will) start later, depending on the outcome of the previous games and the availability of courts.

Sunday, September 28



Corentin Moutet vs. Alexander Zverev



Flavio Cobolli vs. Learner Tien



Adrian Mannarino vs. Lorenzo Musetti



Daniil Medvedev vs. Alejandro Davidovich



Times TBD on Sunday. Quarter-finals will follow on Monday, semis on Tuesday, and the final on Wednesday, October 1, right in time before Shanghai Masters Round of 64, which starts on Friday, October 3.