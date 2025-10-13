Who's in FIFA U-20 World Cup semi-finals?

HQ

The FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile has reached the final four. Over the weekend, Spain, Mexico, USA and Norway were eliminated from quarter-finals. Four nations remains on the World Cup for players under 20 years old, where some of the bright generations of tomorrow get their international starts.

Semi-finals will take place on Wednesday evening. Morocco, France, Argentina and Colombia are the final best teams in the competition:



Morocco vs. France: Wednesday, October 15, 22:00 CET, 21:00 BST



Argentina vs. Colombia: Thursday, October 16, 01:00 CET, 00:00 BST



Argentina, which once saw Leo Messi win the trophy in 2005, known back then as FIFA World Youth Championship, has won the trophy most times. However, from the last four teams reamining, none have been finalists of the last four editions. Uruguay, Ukraine, England, Serbia and France are the last five champions at the U-20 World Cup, held every two years, which speaks of how unpredictable this tournament is.

How to watch the FIFA U-20 World Cup

The Under 20 World Cup is broadcast for free everywhere through the FIFA+ platform. Are you interested in U-20 World Cup?