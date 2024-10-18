Wholesome Games will host its next showcase before The Game Awards

HQ

Now that we're past the midway point of October, as gamers we probably only have one last show firmly circled on our calendar for 2024: The Game Awards. Planned for this December, on the morning of December 13 for us in Europe, the show will mostly celebrate the creative best of the best, but will also see a bunch of reveals and announcements too, as a final hurrah setting up what is looking to be a monster 2025. Fortunately, we can now also look ahead to one more event just before this too.

Indie publisher Wholesome Games has revealed that it will be hosting its next show a few days before TGA. The Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition will be happening on December 10 at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST, and as for what it will offer, we are promised:

"This year's Wholesome Snack will give audiences a delightful sampling of new trailers, exclusive announcements, and surprise world premieres of emotional, resonant games created by independent studios of all sizes and beloved indie publishers."

When the show does take place, you can head over here to catch it live.