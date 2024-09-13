Whoever smelt it dealt it in the new Helldivers II Chemical Agents Warbond

HQ

While Helldivers II developer Arrowhead Game Studios is also focusing on bringing the feeling back to the game following fan criticism of balance updates, that doesn't mean new content won't release.

The Chemical Agents Warbond is the new Premium Warbond coming to the game, and it seems designed to finally give you the industrial-grade bug spray you need to take on the infested planets that desperately need liberation. Armour, capes, and more will be added to the game, including new strategems.

The AX/TX-13 Guard Dog Dog Breath support stratagem is like the other Guard Dog weapons, a roaming helper in battle. Except, this Guard Dog spews green mist at your enemies, as does the TX-41 Sterilizer, which is a handheld support weapon.

The P-11 Stim Pistol is a new secondary firearm that appears to shoot poisonous darts at your enemies, and when you want to clear out a crowd there's a new gas grenade as well. Check out all the features of the Chemical Agents Warbond below. It'll launch on the 19th of September.