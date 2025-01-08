Who will win Super Bowl LIX? An NFL expert ranks all 14 teams before the playoffs begin

HQ

NFL regular season ended last week, and now the most important part of the American Football League begins: the playoffs between the top 14 top teams, seven from the American Football Conference (AFC) and seven from the National Football Conference (NFC).

Early in November, some fans predicted that Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions would meet in the Super Bowl LIX, on February 9. The weren't too misguided, as Chiefs and Lions are the top teams from their respective conferences, both with a 15-2 record (victories-defeats) granting the No.1 seed and avoiding the wild card round, that takes place from January 11-14.

Many fans think that Kansas City Chief are posed to make history by becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. However, an NFL columnist, Jeffri Chadiha, thinks that Chiefs' road is ardous, with "the most competitive playoffs in a long time". Chadiha has ranked all 14 teams classified for the playoffs, and neither Chiefs (3rd) nor Detroit Lions (4th) are the teams with the highest chances of winning the Super Bowl.

According to his well-informed judgment, its the Buffalo Bills, AFC's second seed, the one with better chances to win this year, because they were the team that manage to broke Kansas City's streak of 15 straight wins and Detroit's streak of 11 consecutive wins, with Josh Allen elevated to win his first MVP.

This is his full ranking of the 14 teams that will fight for the Super Bowl in the next four weeks: