Who will win Formula 1 in 2025?

HQ

There are only three Formula 1 races left: the Las Vegas GP, and Qatar GP, and Abu Dhabi GP. And tables turned for McLaren, with Lando Norris now having a 24 point lead over Oscar Piastri, having won 33 points from pole positions, sprint race and Grand Prix in Brazil last weekend. Piastri, who once had a 34-point lead over Norris, had a difficult weekend as he crashed in the sprint race and finished fifth in Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen achieved his seventh podium finish in a row, finishing third after starting from the pit lane, and is 49 behind Norris. He is far, but the Dutch driver was satisfied after "an incredible result for us", and was "very happy with that, and just very proud of everyone within the team as well".

It could have been the end for his chances, but the race goes on, even if Norris seems to have things under control... right? All it takes is one bad weekend for Norris and Piastri could catch up. And while Verstappen is far, he has been the most consistent in the last Grand Prix.

Formula 1 standings after Brazil GP:



Lando Norris: 390 points, 7 wins, 17 podiums

Oscar Piastri: 366 points, 7 wins, 14 podiums

Max Verstappen: 341 points, 5 wins, 12 podiums

George Russell: 276 points, 2 wins, 8 podiums

Charles Leclerc: 214 points, 0 wins, 7 podiums



Who do you think will win Formula 1 2025?