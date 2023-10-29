Who will be the main villain in Marvel's Spider-Man 3?

HQ

NOTE: This article contains story spoilers for the ending, end-credits scenes, and story of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. You have been warned.

Now, we're sort of jumping the gun a bit with this article, but from the end of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 it does seem like Insomniac is leaving the door open for some more Spidey adventures. Whether that comes in the form of another Miles Morales game or a mainline entry in the series is unknown, but considering the success Sony has seen so far from these games, to leave them alone would be a big misstep.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 delivered a great amount of villains. Sand Man, the Lizard, Kraven the Hunter and of course, Venom. The latter two stand out as the key baddies in the game, but with Kraven being chewed to literal pieces by Venom, and the Symbiote himself seemingly destroyed by the end of the game, there is plenty of space for a new major threat to come to New York. The only question is: who will be the next major villain in Marvel's Spider-Man 3?

Our first option is one of if not the most iconic villain as yet untouched by the games. The Green Goblin. As we see in the end-credits scene for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Norman Osborne is looking to cure Harry's condition using something called G-Serum. In the comics, it's Norman who uses this serum, which gives him super powers but also turns him into the insane Green Goblin. However, it looks like Insomniac is setting Harry up for this role. It does make sense, but it would feel a bit like we're treading over old ground. If Marvel's Spider-Man 3 just made Harry a villain again due to an untested cure, it would be repetitive. We've already had that with Venom, and while it would be interesting to see how Peter reacts to his best friend going off the rails again, it's hard to imagine he'd do anything but try and help Harry fix himself once more.

There's always the chance that the G-Serum goes to Norman anyway, which would at least not make Harry out to be the bad guy again, but in any case, it certainly looks like we're getting the Green Goblin in some form, which is great, as it'll be the first time we've seen the classic villain outside of comics and animated material since Willem Dafoe played him. There's also the chance that if Harry is the one who goes crazy with the G-Serum that we have to deal with Hobgoblin rather than the Green Goblin, as well, but Insomniac have been known to change up certain character origins in the past, so no matter who gets the G-Serum it's possible we're still going to see a Green Goblin over the less-recognisable Hobgoblin.

In any case, that's enough goblin talk for now. As we've seen in Marvel's Spider-Man and its sequel, Insomniac quite likes to have two main villains in its stories. Mr. Negative and Doctor Octopus. Kraven and Venom. One takes up the majority of the game while the other comes in for a killer third act. This means then, that if Green Goblin is only one of the two, we have at least another slot to fill, alongside some extra villains to sprinkle in.

Carnage is the another iconic Spider-Man villain that gets a tease right at the end of The Flame side missions in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The cult leader known as The Flame makes off with a sample of the Venom symbiote and outright says he's going to cause carnage, so that makes it pretty clear where his character is heading. There are theories that we could get an expansion featuring Carnage, which definitely could work, but there's also the option open for Insomniac to explore him and the cult storyline they've built up in another game.

There is also a very small chance that Venom returns. We wouldn't put it past Insomniac to resurrect one of Spider-Man's most beloved characters, especially if Carnage is getting a focus later on. Either helping the villain or teaming with Spider-Man against him, fans would love to see Venom again, especially after the impression he left the first time around.

Apart from these options, with so many villains being killed by Kraven or reformed in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, we are running out of options a bit. There's the chance Doc Ock makes his return, which would likely bring back some trauma for Peter as Mr. Negative did with Miles in the second game, but otherwise there aren't many options. Black Cat has always been more of an anti-hero than an outright villain. We could see Taskmaster return but a lot of work would need to be done to make him a serious a threat as Kraven or Venom. Morbius is a classic Spider-Man villain that could come out of the woodwork, but after the atrocious Jared Leto movie, even Insomniac might not even be able to get us hyped for that one.

Who do you think the main villain of Marvel's Spider-Man 3 will be?