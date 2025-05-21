Who will be chosen as Barça's new winger?

HQ

After a very successful season, FC Barcelona still needs some reinforcements. And it seems like the closes one is Luis Díaz. This would be the first of the Catalan side's reinforcements for next season, who prioritise improving the position of the wingers before any other. It seemed that Barça's priority was to reinforce the full-backs, due to the lack of depth, but the good performances of Eric García and Gerard Martín in the final stretch of the season could have changed the plans of the sporting management.

Meetings between Hansi Flick and Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, have already begun in order to prepare for next season at Can Barça. For now, it seems that the one who seems to be the most favoured by the sporting directorate is the Colombian from Liverpool, but the market has not yet started.

This does not mean that the Nico Williams option is out of the question, but Barça may have difficulties paying the 58 million euro exit clause. In addition, the Spanish international has friends in the dressing room and good support for his arrival... although Real Madrid could also go for the youngest of the Williams brothers. Luis Díaz, Spanish-speaking, could easily adapt to the dressing room, but is a less clear bet in that sense.

Díaz's price is not cheap either. Liverpool rate him at 85 million euros, so Barça have a dilemma in that regard: pay in instalments for the Colombian or pay for the Spaniard all at once. Hansi Flick and Deco like this option for footballing needs, but there are other points of view.

Other options cheaper than Nico or Luis Díaz for Barça

It seems that the low-cost signing could be Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United youth winger on loan at Aston Villa. A few years ago he had about six months as one of the best players in the Premier League, but his irregularity has taken its toll. The problem, in this case, being an important player for United, is his salary, which Barça would not want to pay.

Another option is Rafael Leão, who is rumoured to be very much liked by Laporta, as well as being represented by Mendes, who is close to the Barça president. Although it seems that he is more and more convinced about the signing of the Colombian.

Barça may face the summer having returned to the 1/1 financial rule, at which point they could invest heavily in new signings to strengthen Hansi Flick's squad. All the signs point that the German coach will continue to opt for La Masia to exploit young talent and continue to increase the value of the squad.

It should be noted that Barça could be in need of a goalkeeper, due to the advanced age of Wojciech Szczęsny and the injury problems of captain Marc-André Ter Stegen. Espanyol's Joan Garcia has been mooted for this reinforcement, which could be somewhat controversial for the fans.