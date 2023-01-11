Who Were the Big Winners at This Year's Golden Globes

HQ

Awards season appears to be officially upon us, with the Golden Globes kicking off the ream of shows that will celebrate the film and TV achievements of last year. There were a few stand-out wins and some very wholesome speeches last night, so without further ado, let's get looking at the big winners.

The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, and Everything Everywhere All at Once are our top winners in film. The Banshees of Inisherin picked up the award for Best Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category, as well as landing Colin Farrell the award for Best Actor, and earning Martin McDonagh a Best Screenplay win.

Steven Spielberg grabbed Best Director for The Fabelmans and won Best Motion Picture in the Drama category. For Everything Everywhere All at Once, the film's leading pair Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan were celebrated, both picking up their first Golden Globe wins.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made history with Angela Basset's Best Supporting Actress win, as she is the first actor to earn a major award for a Marvel movie. Also, more history was made with Naatu Naatu from the Tollywood hit RRR taking home Best Original Song, which marks a first win in the category for an Indian film.

The Best Actor for a Musical or Comedy was won by Elvis star Austin Butler, who seems like he's taken on more of the superstar's persona each time he makes a public appearance. Best Actress in a Drama was given to Cate Blanchett in Tár, adding to the actor's extensive list of awards. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio won Best Animated Feature, as predicted, leading to the acclaimed director praising the medium of animation in his acceptance speech.

On the TV side of things, there were a few major surprises, in both the winners and those that missed out on awards entirely. House of the Dragon won Best Drama series, despite many predicting that shows like The Crown and Severance would get the win instead.

Abbott Elementary picked up three wins last night, earning Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams their first Golden Globes for the Best Actress and Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Musical series respectively. As well, the series got a win for Best Television Series in the Musical or Comedy category.

The second-biggest winner was The White Lotus, which earned Jennifer Coolidge an award and led to an excellent acceptance speech. The White Lotus was also recognised as the Best Limited or Anthology Series.

Of course, not everyone can be a winner at these shows, and some series and films left entirely empty-handed, including some that were picked to win. Better Call Saul, Wednesday, and Only Murders in the Building all went without a win, which is likely to anger a fair few die-hard fans especially where the first two shows are concerned.

On the film side of things, Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water failed to win anything, though with their box office numbers, it isn't the most bitter of defeats. There were of course other awards I've not yet mentioned at the Golden Globes last night, and you can check out all the categories and winners below: