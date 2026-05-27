WHO: "Spread of Ebola is currently outpacing containment efforts"

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The World Health Organization is sounding the alarm on the current Ebola outbreak, that is sweeping both the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring countries.

As The Guardian reports, WHO's Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is confirming that operations are being upscaled, but that the rapid spreading of Ebola is "outpacing" this effort.

"We are urgently scaling up operations, but at the moment the epidemic is outpacing us," he said in a statement.

He's also confirmed that there are currently 220 suspected deaths in this ongoing outbreak, and that they've been met with local resistance to putting infected patients in quarantine. For instance, residents of the village of Mongbwalu in Congo stormed a local hospital, and burned tents erected by the Médecins Sans Frontières. 18 confirmed Ebola infected locals then fled.

A suspected patient in critical condition died while attempting to flee from his hospital bed. This is, apparently, because of rampant conspiracy theories amongst the local population.

The outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo ebolavirus, which has no proven treatment or vaccine.