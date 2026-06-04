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Who remains in this wild Roland Garros? Women's and men's semi-finals schedule
Roland Garros 2026 has been the most unpredictable Grand Slam in ages.
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Roland Garros 2026 is in the final stage: only four players remain in each of the men's and women's singles draw, and nobody could have predicted that we would be here without Sinner, Djokovic, Auguer-Aliassime, Sabalenka, Swiatek or Gauff.
But an unusually high number of upsets, and the rise of young talent like Jakub Mensik or Mirra Andreeva (plus the unexpected presence of qualifier Maja Chwalinska, ranked 114 in the world) means that anything can happen in the semi-finals, starting today Thursday.
Thursday, June 4: Roland Garros women's semi-finals
- Marta Kostyuk vs. Mirra Andreeva: 15:00 CEST, 14:00 BST
- Diana Shnaider vs. Maja Chwalinska: 16:10 CEST, 15:10 BST
Friday, June 5: Roland Garros men's semi-finals
- Jakub Mensik vs. Alexander Zverev: TBD
- Matteo Arnaldi vs. Flavio Cobolli: TBD
The women's final will be on Saturday and the men's final on Sunday, and one thing is for sure, we will have brand new Grand Slam winners on either side, no matter who wins. Who do you think will take the Coupe des Mousquetaires this year?