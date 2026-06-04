Who remains in this wild Roland Garros? Women's and men's semi-finals schedule

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Roland Garros 2026 is in the final stage: only four players remain in each of the men's and women's singles draw, and nobody could have predicted that we would be here without Sinner, Djokovic, Auguer-Aliassime, Sabalenka, Swiatek or Gauff.

But an unusually high number of upsets, and the rise of young talent like Jakub Mensik or Mirra Andreeva (plus the unexpected presence of qualifier Maja Chwalinska, ranked 114 in the world) means that anything can happen in the semi-finals, starting today Thursday.

Thursday, June 4: Roland Garros women's semi-finals



Marta Kostyuk vs. Mirra Andreeva: 15:00 CEST, 14:00 BST



Diana Shnaider vs. Maja Chwalinska: 16:10 CEST, 15:10 BST



Friday, June 5: Roland Garros men's semi-finals



Jakub Mensik vs. Alexander Zverev: TBD



Matteo Arnaldi vs. Flavio Cobolli: TBD



The women's final will be on Saturday and the men's final on Sunday, and one thing is for sure, we will have brand new Grand Slam winners on either side, no matter who wins. Who do you think will take the Coupe des Mousquetaires this year?