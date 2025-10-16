Gamereactor

Sports

Who remains and who exits Formula 1 in 2026? All confirmed drivers so far

Only four seats remain to be announced in a line-up with very few changes compared to last year.

With the announcement yesterday that George Russell and Kimi Antonelli would remain at Merecedes as their two Formula 1 drivers for the 2026 season, almost all teams have confirmed their drivers line-ups for the next year. 22 drivers (Cadillac joins the grid, with veterans Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas returning to the motorsport).

Out of those 22, only four driver seats remain to be filled: the two from Racing Bulls and the secondary seats for Red Bull and Alpine.

Liam Lawson, originally Red Bull second driver alongside Verstappen, was dropped to Racing Bulls and replaced by Yuki Tsunoda, but neither have performed as expected, and it's unknown if they will stay, nor what will happen with Isack Hadjar from Racing Bulls. It also remains to be seen if Franco Colapinto will be renewed for Alpine.

The rest of teams remain the same, with no changes in the line-ups:

Formula 1 line up for 2026

Red Bull



  • Max Verstappen

  • To be confirmed

Ferrari



  • Charles Leclerc

  • Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes



  • George Russell

  • Kimi Antonelli

McLaren



  • Lando Norris

  • Oscar Piastri

Aston Martin



  • Fernando Alonso

  • Lance Stroll

Alpine



  • Pierre Gasly

  • To be confirmed

Williams


Alexander Albon
Carlos Sainz

Racing Bulls



  • To be confirmed

  • To be confirmed

Sauber (soon to be named Audi)



  • Nico Hülkenberg

  • Gabriel Bortoleto

Haas



  • Oliver Bearman

  • Esteban Ocon

Cadillac



  • Valtteri Bottas

  • Sergio Pérez

