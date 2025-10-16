Who remains and who exits Formula 1 in 2026? All confirmed drivers so far

HQ

With the announcement yesterday that George Russell and Kimi Antonelli would remain at Merecedes as their two Formula 1 drivers for the 2026 season, almost all teams have confirmed their drivers line-ups for the next year. 22 drivers (Cadillac joins the grid, with veterans Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas returning to the motorsport).

Out of those 22, only four driver seats remain to be filled: the two from Racing Bulls and the secondary seats for Red Bull and Alpine.

Liam Lawson, originally Red Bull second driver alongside Verstappen, was dropped to Racing Bulls and replaced by Yuki Tsunoda, but neither have performed as expected, and it's unknown if they will stay, nor what will happen with Isack Hadjar from Racing Bulls. It also remains to be seen if Franco Colapinto will be renewed for Alpine.

The rest of teams remain the same, with no changes in the line-ups:

Formula 1 line up for 2026

Red Bull



Max Verstappen



To be confirmed



Ferrari



Charles Leclerc



Lewis Hamilton



Mercedes



George Russell



Kimi Antonelli



McLaren



Lando Norris



Oscar Piastri



Aston Martin



Fernando Alonso



Lance Stroll



Alpine



Pierre Gasly



To be confirmed



Williams

Alexander Albon

Carlos Sainz

Racing Bulls



To be confirmed



To be confirmed



Sauber (soon to be named Audi)



Nico Hülkenberg



Gabriel Bortoleto



Haas



Oliver Bearman



Esteban Ocon



Cadillac