Who needs friends when you can have a $3,000 smart Star Wars droid companion

It's almost time for Star Wars Day. We're counting down the hours until the annual celebration, which for this calendar year will see the arrival of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld on Disney+, a bunch of new Lego Star Wars sets debuting, and various other goodies too.

On that point, a new product has arrived on the Disney Store, with this being a very expensive working robotic droid that features sensors and cameras that enable it to identify and follow its operator. It's called the G1T4-M1N1, and as it comes with a runtime of up to seven hours, the ability to carry loads of up to 20 lbs, a built-in Bluetooth speaker, a top speed of 6 mph, Wi-Fi 2.4/5 GHz support, and also handles so that you can easily lift it up, altogether this means that it's not a cheap companion bot at all.

Disney wants $2,875 for one of these droids, but the good news is that once a delivery is placed it should get to you quite quickly. The promise is a 1-2 week wait, but this is pretty much just for US, South American, and Asian customers seemingly, as we're also told:

"This item cannot be shipped to Alaska, American Samoa, Guam, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Armed Forces Africa, Canada, Europe, and Middle East, Armed Forces America (exc. Canada) or Armed Forces Pacific."

Heartbreaking. Oh well, it looks like real human friends or pets will have to do for us Europeans... for the time being.