Who leads Champions League? League phase table after matchday 2

The second matchday of Champions League has ended. Only two of the eight matches in the league phase, running until January 2026, have been played. It is still very early to draw conclussions, but we are starting to see some teams cementing themselves in the uppder parts of the table, with a heft goal tally to untie, while others are already drowning in the elimination zone.

Champions League table (as of October 1, 2025)



Bayern: 6 points (GD: 6)

Real Madrid: 6 points (GD: 6)

PSG: 6 points (GD: 5)

Inter: 6 points (GD: 5)

Arsenal: 6 points (GD: 4)

Qarabag FK: 6 points (GD: 6)

Dortmund: 4 points (GD: 3)

Manchester City: 4 points (GD: 2)

Tottenham: 4 points (GD: 1)

Atlético Madrid: 3 points (GD: 3)

Newcastle: 3 points (GD: 3)

Marseille: 3 points (GD: 3)

Club Brugge: 3 points (GD: 2)

Sporting: 3 points (GD: 2)

Eintracht Frankfurt: 3 points (GD: 0)

Barcelona: 3 points (GD: 0)

Liverpool: 3 points (GD: 0)

Chelsea: 3 points (GD: -1)

Napoli: 3 points (GD: -1)

Union Saint-Gilloise: 3 points (GD: .2)

Galatasaray: 3 points (GD: -3)

Atalanta: 3 points (GD: -3)

Juventus: 2 points (GD: 0)

Bodo/Glimt: 2 points (GD: 0)

Leverkusen: 2 points (GD: 0)

Villarreal: 1 point (GD: -1)

PSV: 1 point (GD: -2)

Coppenhagen: 1 point (GD: -2)

Olympiacos: 1 point (GD: -2)

Monaco: 1 point (GD: -3)

Slavia Praha: 1 point (GD: -3)

Pafos: 1 point (GD: -4)

Benfica: 0 points (GD: -2)

Athletic Club: 0 points (GD: -5)

Ajax: 0 points (GD: -6)

Kairat: 0 points (GD: -8)



Next matchday will take place on October 21-22, with highlights including Leverkusen vs. PSG, Arsenal vs. Atleti, Chelsea vs. Ajax or Real Madrid vs. Juventus.