Who is Torstein Træen, Norwegian La Vuelta a España leader 2,5 minuted ahead of Vingegaard

Stage 6 of La Vuelta a España, the first true mountain challenge, had two protagonist. One was Jay Vine, the Australian for UAE Team Emirates XRG, who won the stage, breaking away from the pack, with a considerable distance from the rest of riders from the escape. Vine managed to win his third Vuelta stage by climbing La Comella in Andorra, his favourite climb in all of this small country in the Pyrenees, where the Australian lives.

Vine finished 54 seconds before Torstein Træen from Team Bahrain, who instead got the honour of wearing the red jersey for the first time as leader in the General Classification of La Vuelta. He is the third Norwegian to lead La Vuelta, after Thor Hushovd (3 days in 2006) and Odd Christian Eiking (7 days in 2021).

The stage also saw the three favourites for the race, Joao Almeida from Emirates, Vingegaard from Visma and Ciccone from Lidl-Trek, attack together, but finished from a considerable distance, over four minutes later, which means that Træe leads with 2 minutes 33 seconds from Vingegaard, Almeida and Ciccone (5th to 7th).

Torstein Træen, 30 years old, has not yet win any stage at a Grand Tour, as he has only taken part in three before this Vuelta: Tour de France 2023, where he finished 95, Giro d'Italia 2024, where he didn't finish, and Vuelta 2024, where he finished 60.

Among his greatest results, a stage win at Tour de Suisse in 2024, seventh in Vuelta a Burgos 2025, and winner of the mountain classification at Tour of the Alps in 2022.