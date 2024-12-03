Who is the fairest of them all? Disney debuts full trailer for Snow White

HQ

While there have been many points of conflict and controversy in the past surrounding Disney's live-action take on Snow White, the movie is still barrelling ahead towards a release in the spring. With this in mind, the first full trailer for the film has been released, giving us a glimpse of Rachel Zegler's titular princess protagonist and Gal Gadot's Evil Queen too. We even get a brief taste of the Magic Mirror that answers the age-old question of "who is the fairest of them all?"

Disney's Snow White will be debuting in cinemas on March 21, 2025, and with that coming up ever sooner, you can see the new trailer below as well as the full synopsis of the movie.

"'Disney's Snow White' is a live-action reimagining of the classic 1937 film. Starring Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy."