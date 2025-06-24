Who is Roony Bardghji, Swedish player from Copenhagen about to sign for FC Barcelona

HQ

FC Barcelona is working on the priority signing of the year, Nico Williams from Athletic Club. The player has confirmed his desire to join the Catalan club and team up with his friend Lamine Yamal, but in the meantime, FC Barcelona is making some strategic moves, including approaching a player nobody had on their radars, as he plays quite far from the leagues in the south of Europe.

We are talking about Roony Bardghji, a 20-year-old Swedish right winger, currently at F.C. Copenhagen. Multiple sources, including Fabrizio Romano, talk of a verbal agreement for the player, who would act as Lamine Yamal's replacement. Knowing the star-status of the teenager, Bardghji knows he will be benched, but it's a significant step forward for the player, who declared himself as a Barça fan, which made the choice easy for him, even if other clubs like Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City were also interested in the young talent.

Bardghji, born in Kuwait in November 2005 from Syrian players, also plays for Sweden U21 team. He suffered a serious injury in May 2024, which frustrated Barça's plans of signing him last year, but has since completely recovered after a 334-day abscence.