Who is Punch the Monkey? The young macaque that has become almost more famous than Donald Trump

HQ

Donald Trump was the most searched individual in 2025, according to the latest data. But now, there's another contender. What began as a simple video from a local zoo has turned into a worldwide phenomenon: Punch, a baby Japanese macaque from the Ichikawa City Zoo, has arguably become almost more famous than Donald Trump. Born on 26 July 2025, Punch was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth, a risky situation for a species where infants rely on maternal contact for both survival and social integration. Zookeepers stepped in, raising him by hand before introducing him to a larger monkey enclosure.

Videos that went viral in mid‑February show Punch wandering the enclosure, often ostracised or ignored by other macaques, then instinctively clinging to a large stuffed orangutan toy given to him by caregivers. The soft toy became his surrogate "mother," a symbol of comfort. The young macaque went viral when he was attacked on video by another member of his troop and immediately went to seek comfort from his plush toy. Shortly after, the hashtag #GanbarePunch (meaning "Hang in there, Punch!") quickly trended across platforms like X, transforming Punch into a global icon. Some examples:

Punch's rise has had measurable effects beyond social media:



The IKEA Djungelskog orangutan plushies (the very toys Punch carries) have sold out across multiple markets, with listings booming on resale sites like eBay.



Visitor numbers at the zoo reportedly doubled as people flock to see Punch in person.



Celebrities and broadcasters have referenced his story on late‑night shows and mainstream news segments. Some examples:

