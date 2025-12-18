HQ

Paris Saint-German achieved a historic sextuple by defeating Flamengo at the Intercontinental Cup, although it wasn't easy: the Libertadores and Brasileirão champions took the Champions League winners to penalty shootoutes. There, despite Dembélé and Barcola missing their shots, PSG prevailed thanks to the goalkeeper fdg, who stopped four of the five Flamengo shots.

Luis Enrique surprised when picking Safonov. PSG's main goalkeeper, Lucas Chevalier, famously chosen by Luis Enrique to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma, who moved to Manchester City, has had Injuries in his first months with PSG, and Safonov stood up: he has played three matches, securing two clean sheets in France.

At the Intercontinental Cup final he couldn't save a penalty by Jorginho that drawed the match, but later in the penalty shootout he stopped four shots.

Safonov, new starting goalkeeper for Luis Enrique?

Safonov, 26 years old, played in Krasnodar between 2017 and 2024, and was signed in June 2024 for €20 million. In the 2024/25 season he only made 17 apparances in all competitions, 10 in Ligue 1, including a Champions League match against Bayern Munich and the Coupe de France final against Reims, where he also managed a clean sheet.

His first three appearances this season have been heroic, and Luis Enrique had previously stated that no player has a secured place in the starting line up, not even the goalkeeper, and players must earn their place. Will Safonov become PSG's main goalkeeper coming forward?