Who is Madison Keys, surprise finalist in Australia that defeated World No. 2

Madison Keys, World No. 14, has become one of the biggest surprises from the Australian Open, reaching her second Grand Slam final ever, and the first one since 2017. The 29-year-old American player, who had a career best ranking of 7 in 2016, has defeated World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinal, in a long match coming from behind: 5-7 6-1 7-6 (10-8).

Swiatek missed a match point, but the American broke and came from 6-5 down to a tiebreak. She will face now Wolrd No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, in a very unbalanced final on Saturday with the Belarusian clear favourite.

However, few people could have anticipated the rose of Madison Keys, whose previous better result on a Grand Slam, 2017 US Open, came eight years ago. She also reached semis from Roland Garros in 2018 and quarterfinals in Wimbledon in 2015 and 2023. She has won 9 singles titles, including Adelaide this month of January 2025, but hasn't won a Grand Slam yet.

Sabalenka seems at a another level, but even if she looses, today's win would still make the longest winstreak for Keys, 11 games without loosing. Despite her age, and having been in and out of the top 10 several times, 2025 could be a big year for Madison Keys.