Chelsea is looking for a new manager, after parting ways with Enzo Maresca, reportedly due to a mutual agreement, following a series of disappointing games in Premier League. And reports point to Liam Rosenior as the frontrunner for the role, as many different outlets have said.

It was reported by Sky Sports that Chelsea have a small group of candidates, that doesn't include Roberto de Zerbi, Cesc Fábregas, nor Oliver Glasner, despite the rumours. Rosenior is the main target for Chelsea, but now it remains to be seen if they will convince Strasbourg to sell their manager in the middle of the season.

ESPN added that the club remain firmly committed to their internal structure, despite the disagreements with Maresca (specifically, the medical team regarding the fitness of some players and the number of minutes they were forced to play).

Who is Liam Rosenior, Chelsea's desired new manager to replace Maresca?

Rosenior, born in Wandsworth, England, 41 years ago, retired from playing in 2018, after playing his entire career in England, including Fulham, Ipswich Town, and Brighton & Hove Albion. He then became manager for Brighton's u23 team, and later joined Derby County, where he became interim manager for a few weeks following Wayne Rooney's resignation.

Rosenior moved to France in July 2024, becoming head coach of Strasbourg and led the team to seventh place in Ligue 1, where he signed a contract until June 2028. Strasbourg is currently one of the top eight teams in Conference League, and remain seventh in Ligue 1 this season.

