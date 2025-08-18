Who is Kateřina Siniaková, last-minute partner of Jannik Sinner at the US Open mixed doubles

HQ

The mixed doubles competition in the US Open is approaching: tomorrow, Tuesday August 19, the round of 16 and quarter-finals will take place, all on one day (there will be shorter games, with four games and no advantage) with a star-studded line-up that includes Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu vs. Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula.

Men's singles World No. 1 Jannik Sinner was expected to play with Emma Navarro, the American player who decided to withdraw from the pseudo-exhibition tournament to focus on the Monterrey WTA 500. Thus, US Open quickly searched for a new pair for the Italian, and he will compete alongside Kateřina Siniaková, 29 year old Czech player, current World No. 2 in doubles, and once World No. 2.

Siniaková has won ten Grand Slams in doubles, and one in mixed doubles. Seven of those were with compatriot Barbora Krejčíková, with whom she completed the career Golden Slam, but she also partnered with Coco Gauff and Taylor Townseed. She has also won two Olympic Gold medals in women's doubles (2020, Tokyo, with Krejčíkov, and in Paris 2024 mixed doubles with Tomáš Macháč).

In singles, she currently sits No. 73 in the world, being world no. 27 in 2024, and has won five titles, reaching fourth round at Roland Garros in 2019 defeating Naomi Osaka.

At the US Open mixed doubles, she will partner with Jannik Sinner and face Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic on Tuesday, not earlier than 20:20 CEST, 19:20 BST.