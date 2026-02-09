Who is Jimmy Lai? Hong Kong media tycoon sentenced to 20 years in jail

HQ

Jimmy Lai, one of Hong Kong's most outspoken critics of China, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, marking the harshest punishment yet under the city's national security law. The 78-year-old media mogul was convicted on charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious materials, a legal saga that has lasted nearly five years.

Lai, founder of the now-closed Apple Daily newspaper, has consistently denied the charges, calling himself a "political prisoner" persecuted by Beijing. Authorities said his sentence reflects his role as the "mastermind" behind persistent foreign collusion conspiracies, involving Apple Daily staff, activists, and foreign contacts.

Apple Daily // Shutterstock

The verdict has drawn widespread international concern. The US, UK, Australia, the EU, Japan, and Taiwan urged authorities to reconsider, citing risks to press freedom and human rights. The United Nations also called for Lai's release on humanitarian grounds, given his age and health.

Lai's family expressed alarm over his condition. His son, Sebastien, described the sentence as "devastating" and warned it could be life-threatening for his father. Supporters in Hong Kong have long viewed Lai as a symbol of the city's pro-democracy movement.

Hong Kong authorities maintain that Lai received a fair trial and that the national security law is essential for maintaining order. Despite global criticism, local officials praised the sentence as a strong warning against challenges to national security...