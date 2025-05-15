Who is Jacobo Ramón, Real Madrid B goalscorer who frustrated Barça's celebration

HQ

Jacobo Ramón became the unexpected hero at the Santiago Bernabéu last night, scoring the 2-1 at the 95th minute in a dominant match for Real Madrid against Mallorca in LaLiga. One that denied Barça's early celebrations for LaLiga title, although maybe just 24 hours: if they win tonight, they will be champions. But who is this relatively unknown player?

Jacobo Ramón, born on January 6, 2005, is a youth product from Real Madrid, joining the club when he was just 8, winning several titles in Madrid's young teams, including winning a treble for Juvenil A (Liga, Copa del Rey and UEFA Youth League) in 2022. He was then promoted to Real Madrid B-Team, Real Madrid Castilla, playing on third division in Spain. However, the many injuries from the main team gave several players from this team the opportunity to play alongside Mbappé, Bellingham and co.

So far, Ramón, has made four appearances for Real Madrid, in three different competitions, all of those in 2025: Champions League on January 22, joining as a substitute for Rudiger in a 5-1 win over RB Salzburg; Copa del Rey on February 5 against Leganés. In LaLiga, he joined as a substitute in a 3-2 victory over Celta two weeks ago, and finally, last night in LaLiga, being in the starting line up and scoring his first goal, despite being a centre-back (with an assist from Jesús Vallejo, another player who barely had any minutes).

Will Jacobo Ramón be promoted to Real Madrid next season?

With a serious lack of defence players, despite the upcoming signings of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, Jacobo Ramón might be promoted to the main team next year. His speed, height (1.96 m) and good aerial control make him a great prospect for the future at Real Madrid, as well as a youth product (has never played anywhere else but Real Madrid) to be proud of in the new era with Xabi Alonso on the bench.