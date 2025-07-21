Who is Hugo Ekitike, Liverpool's new £79m striker

HQ

Liverpool is closing in on their fourth signing of the summer. After winning Premier League, the Reds are on a spending spree that will reach £250m (€288m) once the signing of Hugo Ekitike is completed. This 23-year-old French striker will come from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth £79m, £69m base and £10m in add-ons.

As BBC reports, Hugo Ekitike will arrive to the UK on Tuesday and will be announced this week as a new Liverpool player. Ekitike, who started his professional career at Reims, also played for Paris Saint-Germain, and has been called for France's U20 and U21 teams. Las season in Bundesliga he scored 15 goals in 33 appearances, 22 goals in the season, helping their team finish third. Good numbers that have attracted Liverpool, who will sign the young player for the next six years.

He will not be the most expensive signing for Liverpool, as the reds also signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for for £116m.

Six new players will join Liverpool next year: Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong also from Leverkusen, Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia and Freddie Woodman as a free transfer, previously on Preston North End.