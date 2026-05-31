Who is Disney's most despicable villain? New analysis has an answer

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Over the years, Disney has introduced a long line of memorable villains, from Maleficent and Scar to Ursula and Jafar. But who is actually the most evil of them all? A new analysis attempts to answer this question using a data-driven approach, rather than a traditional ranking.

The study examined a large number of Disney villains, evaluating their actions based on how severe they would have been in real life. Each character was then assigned a score based on factors such as violence, abuse of power, manipulation, and other shady activities.

The result? Well, it placed none other than Claude Frollo from The Hunchback of Notre Dame as the absolute worst villain among all of Disney's films. According to the study, Frollo received the highest total score thanks to his extreme abuse of power, persecution, and ruthless treatment of others.

What's interesting about the list is how it also highlights how Disney villains have evolved over the years. From classic villains to more complex and realistic characters. Check it out below.

Do you agree that Frollo is the most despicable of all Disney villains?