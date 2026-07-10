Who is Arthur Fery, the new British No. 1 who faces Zverev in Wimbledon semi-final

HQ

Wimbledon semi-finals for men's singles will take place today, Friday July 10, beginning with a match between Alexander Zverev (the most recent Grand Slam champion at the French Open) and Arthur Fery, a 23-year-old player very few people knew before this tournament.

This French-born player (born in Sèvres, of French parents, with her mother being a former tennis player and his father president of football club Lorient; but raised at Wimbledon, London) had a career high ranking of World No. 114 before Wimbledon started... and will be ranked 36 in the world by next week in the worst case scenario, becoming British No. 1, ahead of Cameron Norrie.

That worst case is if he is defeated by World No. 3 Alexander Zverev today Friday, at 13:30 BST, 14:30 CEST, which could be the more likely case. Fery has no ATP titles to his name after debuting in the senior circuit months ago, at the Stockholm Open in October 2025. However, Fery has had a "fairy tale run" at Wimbledon, defeating Flavio Cobolli, Grigor Dimotrov and Zizou Bergs in his path to semi-final.

Zverev will be a tough challenge, but if he beats him, he would face a legend like Novak Djokovic or the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the final on July 12... the day he turns 24.