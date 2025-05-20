HQ

Real Madrid will look significantly different under Xabi Alonso than it did with Carlo Ancelotti this season that is about to end. The club will finally spend on players that were desperately needed months ago, particularly in defence: Trent Alexander-Arnold will be a new left-back, Dean Huijsen will be a new centre-back... and all signs point to Álvaro Carreras being a new left-back.

As in the case with Huijsen, Real Madrid is betting on young (he is 22) and domestic (he played for Spanish under-21 team) talent. Born in Ferrol on March 2023, Carreras played on local teams (Racing Ferrol, Deportivo de la Coruña) before joining Real Madrid youth team in 2017.

He then moved to Manchester United youth team in 2020 and was called up a few times by the main team, but never left the bench. Instead of using him, he was loaned three times: to Preston North End (a second division team), to Granada duing the 2023/23 season (when they were relegated) and then to Benfica, when he was used a buy option to purchase the player for €6m plus €3on add-ons.

Rumours saya Álvaro Carreras is joining Real Madrid, but don't expect news this week

Nothing is confirmed as of now, but several outlets have said that a deal has been reached between Real Madrid and Benfica. Journalist Siro López said that negotiations are in place for a five-year deal, even if Manchester United might still be in the race, and could activate a clause that allows for a loan between the English and Portuguese club.

In any case, an announcement would not be made until after the Taça de Portugal final (Portuguese Cup) between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, which takes place on Sunday, May 25. in Primeira Liga, Benfica lost the league by just two points to Sporting.