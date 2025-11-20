HQ

Namibian politician Adolf Hitler Uunona, a long-serving regional councillor whose name unfailingly surprises international readers, is once again expected to cruise to victory as voters in the Ompundja Constituency head to the polls on Wednesday, November 26.

Uunona, 59, first became a global curiosity in 2020 when he won his seat with a staggering 85% of the vote. Headlines around the world lit up purely because of his name, while locals simply shrugged, after all, they knew the man long before the jokes did.

Since then, history seems ready to repeat itself. Early forecasts from Namibia's electoral commission suggest another comfortable majority, keeping him firmly in place as one of the most recognisable (and most Googled) politicians in the country.

Adolf Hitler Uunona // Shutterstock

Uunona, an anti-apartheid activist and dedicated member of the ruling SWAPO Party, has always been quick to clarify the obvious: he shares nothing with the infamous dictator whose name he bears.

He has repeatedly explained that his father chose the name without understanding its weight, telling the BBC back in 2020 that he only realised the name's global infamy when he grew older. As he's put it many times since, the name stuck, but the ideology didn't.

Within Ompundja, however, the story is far less sensational. Residents point to Uunona's record on local infrastructure, community needs, and everyday governance. In a strong SWAPO region, his re-election is less a twist and more a tradition.