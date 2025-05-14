Who has suffered the biggest character assassinations in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

HQ

There is a lot that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done right. In fact, I'd go as far as to argue that the MCU has "saved" a handful of characters, giving them a chance to shine in a spotlight that had otherwise been directed elsewhere. Before 2008, how many people would have named Iron Man as their favourite superhero? How many would be familiar with the Guardians of the Galaxy? Would Thanos be a household name? The list of these unironic "what if" questions goes on and on. Yet, there are still characters that have come to the MCU and simply not lived up to their comic inspiration whatsoever... Here are our seven ranked characters that faced the biggest butchery in their transition to the MCU.

Oh and before someone asks, I'm skipping over the throwaway post-credit references that we may or may not ever see again, be it Harry Styles as Eros, Charlize Theron as Clea, Brett Goldstein as Hercules... the list goes on.

7. Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver

When you look back and think about the Maximoff's introduction into the MCU, it's almost crazy to think that there was once a proper Quicksilver. No, we're not talking about Evan Peters' throwaway cameo in WandaVision, but rather Aaron Taylor-Johnson's role as Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron. He appeared, proved to be a thorn in the Avengers' side, then became a nuisance for Ultron, and then died. And that was that. Now, a decade later and we still don't have a natural speedster in the MCU, which is crazy to think that this might remain the case until the X-Men finally arrive in the years to come...

6. Gorr the God Butcher

When it became apparent that Marvel was set to adapt Gorr the God Butcher's story, many hoped we'd be in store for an adventure that was as dark, twisted, and savage as the core source material. But we didn't get that at all. Instead we got a Taika Waititi special filled with unmemorable humour and jests, matched up with a plotline that also looked to explore Jane Foster's Mighty Thor, ultimately leading to a convoluted and overwhelming tale that never once captured the ruthless true nature of one of Thor's greatest adversaries. Also, Christian Bale was wasted in this role and that's a crime in its own right.

5. Adam Warlock

Granted, there is still plenty of time for this character to become what he should be, but Adam Warlock's introduction to the MCU was far from what many were expecting following his first teaser in the second Guardians of the Galaxy film. Will Poulter seems to be a decent pick for the role, but in the third ensemble film we were treated to a whiny and pubescent version of a character that is well-regarded for being impartially ruthless, strategically genius, and a handful to fight, so much so that only few can battle him on an even playing field. Perhaps one day we'll get the Adam Warlock we deserve.

4. Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk

When I look back at the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series, I can't help but continue to question what it attempted to be in the first place. This is a hero that has been an Avengers staple in many instances, a more cool and calculated Hulk that served as a great strong female personality that could match even the largest of her male counterparts. And yet the Jen Walters and She-Hulk we met was more of a satirical take that felt like it belonged in an episode of Desperate Housewives. There's a lot of work to do to save this character and the fact is it doesn't look like Marvel is all too bothered to approach that yet, suggesting that the only Hulks we'll see in the MCU in the near future will be Red Hulk and The Incredible Hulk, unfortunately...

3. Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Following the Captain Marvel film and the ending of Avengers: Infinity War, it really seemed as though Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel was set to take her place amid the core Avengers crew and as a leading figure for the future. But then she barely appeared in Avengers: Endgame, was followed up in a poor The Marvels, and now the question is what's next for the character. Captain Marvel is one of the traditionally most famous female heroes in the Marvel world, and yet we've never seen a truly great iteration of her in the MCU. It's especially disappointing because the Avengers need a new array of leaders, and Danvers, appearing alongside Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, and a handful of others, seemed like a good bet. Or rather it did...

2. Captain Carter

Now let me explain myself here. I actually think Hayley Atwell has done a good job over the years as Peggy Carter, Steve Rogers' paramour. In this role, I have no qualms whatsoever, which is why I've referenced Captain Carter specifically. No, Captain Carter doesn't have a major role in the MCU, minus appearances in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and What If...?, but this is the point; why has Marvel been trying to cram this character down our throat? Steve Rogers just retired and Sam Wilson is taking over the mantle, and yet now we need to have space for a character that has never really had a place in the Marvel world before? Let's leave Captain Carter in history and focus on other strong female leads, perhaps like Danvers and Walters?

1. The Incredible Hulk

Again, like Captain Carter, I'm specifically referring to the vessel of rage that is The Incredible Hulk here. Mark Ruffalo's time as Bruce Banner has been fine, but his work as 'the other guy' and Marvel's general treatment of him has been a complete and utter disaster. Following the first Avengers film, they almost instantly launched plans to neuter the Hulk and this has sent us on a path to the smart Hulk we have today that is neither angry, dangerous, frightening, or Earth's true nuclear deterrent as he is in the comics. The Hulk deserved so much more than what Marvel has ever given him and frankly it seems impossible for the damage to be undone from where we are today. Any hope of an authentic World War Hulk storyline or a proper Planet Hulk (and not whatever the heck Waititi attempted to do with Thor: Ragnarok...) where we see this immense creature literally ripping planets in half and being a counter to tectonic activity is out of the question. Instead he hands out tacos and signs autographs. It's heart-breaking to see.

Not my Hulk...

Did we miss any characters or are there any that you think should make the cut? Let us know below.