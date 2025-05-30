Who has chances to qualify for the Women's Nations League semi-finals?

HQ

The final two games of the group stage of the UEFA Women's Nations League A takes place this weekend. While nations in Leagues B and C are fighting for promotion and relegation, in League A only four nations, one from each group, will advance to the semi-finals that take place in November 2025.

There are four groups on Women's Nations League A, and one of them, Group A2, has already confirmed a winner: France, with 12 points (all four wins) has secured their pass and will be relaxed for the next two games that take place between May 30 and in June.

On Group A1, Germany and Netherlands have chances, and their victor will be decided tonight: Germany vs. Netherlands, at 19:30 BST, 20:30 CEST.

On Group A3, Spain has an insufficient lead, and if both Spain and England win tonight (also at 7:30 PM in the UK time), the decisive match would be on Tuesday, June 3.

Finally, Group A4 is the tightest of all, with Sweden, Italy, and Denmark still with options. In the case of a tie, it would be decided on goal average... which is also very tight, but Sweden has a slight advantage on goals and points.

<h2>Women's Nations League groups<h2>

Group A1



Germany - 10 points (3W, 1D)



Netherlands - 10 points (3W, 1D)



Austria - 3 points (1W, 3L)



Scotland - 0 points (4L)



Group A2



France - 12 points (4W)



Norway - 4 points (1W, 1D ,2L)



Iceland - 3 points (3D, 1L)



Switzerland - 2 points (2D, 2L)



Group A3



Spain - 9 points (3W, 1L)



England - 7 points (2W, 1D, 1L)



Portugal - 4 points (1W, 1D, 2L)



Belgium - 3 points (1W, 3L)



Group A4



Sweden - 8 points (2W, 2D)



Italy - 6 points (2W, 2L)



Denmark - 6 points (2W, 2L)



Wales - 2 points (2D, 2L)



Remember that all Nations League A games take place on Friday, May 30, and Tuesday, June 3 at 20:30 BST, 21:30 CEST.