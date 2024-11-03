Who Framed Roger Rabbit won't be getting a sequel anytime soon

HQ

A sequel to Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Yep, you read that right, because according to Robert Zemeckis, a finished script has been sitting at Disney for over a decade. But the chances of it ever happening are practically zero. The reason? One of the film's most iconic characters is simply too provocative and edgy.

"There's a good script sitting at Disney, but here's the thing: here's what you have to know, and you know this—the current Disney would never make Roger Rabbit today. They can't make a movie with Jessica in it."

Jessica Rabbit has appeared in Disney's theme parks, albeit dressed in a covering trench coat. Heaven forbid young eyes are exposed to "obscenity." But honestly, there's hardly a need for a Who Framed Roger Rabbit sequel—it's a near-perfect movie as it is. Or what do you think?

