Who doesn't love last minute goals? This miracle happened at Conference League after an awful match

One of the most beautiful things about football is that anything can happen. You can win, even when you are playing bad. It is sometimes unfair, as Luis Enrique, PSG's manager, complained after loosing against Atleti with an overwhelming superiority on the field.

Last night, at Conference League, the third tier of European competitions after Champions League and Europa League (unusually led this year by Chelsea), a moment of ecstasy was seen at Benito Villamarín, Real Betis Balompié's stadium in Seville.

Betis (seventh in LaLiga and usually very competitive in domestic tournaments) was playing an awful game against Celje, fourth in the Slovenian league. Betis still hadn't won at Conference, and its crowd was booing its team, and some were already leaving the stadium after a dissappointing draw.

However, at the 93:25 minute mark (out of 94) a miracle happened: a clear counterattack that wasn't wasted by Juanmi, who scored with a lob. Many supporters missed the goal, who gives Betis 3 very important points to remain in the Conference League, dominated clearly by Chelsea: they annihilated Armenian club Noah 8-0 yesterday.