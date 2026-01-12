Who could be Manchester United's new head coach?

HQ

Manchester United is accelerating the process of finding a new head coach, with two candidates currently in place: Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The initial plan was to have Darren Fletcher as interim coach until the end of the season, but following the 2-1 defeat against Brighton in the FA Cup, Fletcher confirmed that he had actually finished his agreed period at the helm of the first team.

According to Sky Sports, director of football Jason Wilcox has had meeting with Carrick and Solksjaer. Both are former Manchester United players. Michael Carrick played there between 2006 and 2018, when he retired, and worked for head coach at Middlesborough between 2022 and 2025.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who played for Manchester United between 1996 and 2007, previously worked as manager for United between 2018 and 2021. The Norwegian was sacked in October 2021 after a series of bad results including a 5-0 loss to Liverpool, and the club said it was a mutual consent. Carrick then was appointed as caretaker until Ralf Rangnick took over in December.

With no League games this week, having been eliminated from all cups, it is expected that Manchester United will announce the new coach before Saturday's derby at Old Trafford.