WHO condemns Israeli strikes on Gazan facility

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. The World Health Organisation has issued a statement following members of its staff being subject to multiple attacks while operating on the Gaza Strip.

The statement notes that a facility and warehouse operated by WHO was recently attacked by Israel, leaving staff and their families to be exposed to "grave danger" and being "traumatised after airstrikes caused a fire and significant damage."

According to the statement, the Israeli military entered WHO's facility and forced women and children to exit into an active conflict, all while the men were stripped, handcuffed, and interrogated on the spot, all at gunpoint. As of writing, one WHO staff member still remains in detention, while 32 others have been evacuated as part of a high-stakes mission.

WHO goes further to state: "The geographical coordinates of all WHO premises, including offices, warehouses, and staff housing, are shared with the relevant parties. These facilities are the backbone of WHO's operations in Gaza and must always be protected, regardless of evacuation or displacement orders. Any threat to these premises is a threat to the entire humanitarian health response in Gaza."

Even with this situation in mind, WHO adds that it intends to expand its operations in the region, despite there being "no safe place to go".

It signs off with the following: "WHO is appalled by the dangerous conditions under which humanitarians and health workers are forced to operate. As the security situation and access continue to deteriorate, red lines are repeatedly crossed, and humanitarian operations pushed into an ever-shrinking space to respond.

"WHO calls for the immediate release of the WHO staff member detained today, and the protection of all our staff and its premises. We reiterate our call for the active protection of civilians, health care and its premises and for rapid and unimpeded flow of aid, including food, fuel and health supplies, at scale into and across Gaza. WHO also calls for the unconditional release of hostages.

"Life in Gaza is being relentlessly squeezed, and the chance to prevent loss of lives and reverse immense damage to the health system slips further out of reach each day. A ceasefire is not just necessary, it is overdue."