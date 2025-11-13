Who can qualify for World Cup 2026 today, Thursday November 13?

HQ

The final World Cup qualifying games start today, Thursday November 13, for the first of two matchdays running until Tuesday November 18. By then, we will know most of the qualified nations for World Cup 2026 in USA, Mexico and Canada.

For European nations, there are 12 reserved spots, one for each of the group winners on each of the 12 groups. Of those, only England secured qualification last month, but many could seal their presence at World Cup earlier.

There will be 4 more spots available only for European nations, but who takes them will be decided in the European play-offs in March 2026. Teams that will participate there will be all 12 runner-ups from each group, plus the four best ranked Nations League section winners who did not finish in the top two (which, currently, they could be Wales, Romania, Sweden, Northern Ireland, Moldova or San Marino)

Today, Thursday November 13, we will have games for Groups D, F, I and K.

Matchday 9: Thursday, November 13:



D - Norway vs. Estonia: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



F - Armenia vs. Hungary: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



I - Azerbaijan vs. Iceland: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



D - England vs. Serbia: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



F - Moldova vs. Italy: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



I - Ireland vs. Portugal: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



K - France vs. Ukraine: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



K - Andorra vs. Albania: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



In Group D, France could qualify for World Cup as group leader if they win Ukraine tonight at the Stade de France (exactly ten years after the terrorist attacks across Paris, including the football stadium). In that scenario, the runner-up spot would be decided between Ukraine and Iceland on November 16, with Ukraine currently having a bigger lead (Ukraine's 7 points vs. Iceland's 4 points).

Group F could see Portugal mathematically qualify if they beat Ireland tonight. Behind the Cristiano Ronaldo team, Hungary (5 points), Ireland (4 points) and Armenia (3 points) also have chances of getting the runner-up spot, although Ireland's hopes would vanish if they don't win Portugal today. The second spot will likely be decided between the winner of today's Armenia vs. Hungary.

In Group I, it is a two-horse race between Norway (18 points) and Italy (15 points). If Norway wins Estonia and Italy fails to win Moldova, Norway would secure the top spot in the group today, but even if they both win points today, and Italy beats Norway on November 16, Norway has a huge goal difference (26, vs. Italy's 16) thanks to Erling Haaland, which would act as tiebreaker.

In Group K, England already qualified last international break, so the runner-up spot for grabs depends on Serbia (11 points) and Albania (10 points) that could be decided on November 16, but only if Serbia manages to win some points to England today.

Will you be following World Cup 2026 qualifiers?