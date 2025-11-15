Who can qualify for World Cup 2026 today: all games for European nations

HQ

The penultimate matchday of World Cup qualifiers with European nations ends on Saturday (followed immediately on Sunday), and some nations may confirm their qualification today. These are the nations that can more easily qualify for World Cup.

Reminder that the group winners get direct qualification for World Cup, while group runner-ups go to a play-off in March 2026.

Group B: Switzerland could all but secure their qualification if they beat Sweden tonight, but if they lose and Kosovo wins Slovenia, the final match on Tuesday between Switzerland and Slovenia should be crutial. Sweden, with almost no chances of finishing in the top two, would still qualify for play-offs via Nations League spots.

Group C: It's only up to Denmark and Scotland, tied at ten points, who face different and already eliminated rivals, Belarus and Greece. If both win, the match on November 18 between Denmark and Scotland will be definitive.

Group E: Having won all matches, a win over Georgia tonight would be enough to qualify if Turkey doesn't win in Bulgaria. If not, a Spain vs. Turkey match on November 18 would be decisive.

Group H: Austria can qualify today if they win Cyprus and Bosnia doesn't win against Romania. Romania could still qualify for play-offs via the Nations League route even if they finish third.

Group J: Belgium winning against Kazakhstan would be almost definitive qualification, with North Macedonia fighting with Wales for second place.

World Cup qualifying games on Saturday, November 15:



Kazakhstan vs. Belgium: 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT



Turkey vs. Bulgaria: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Liechtenstein vs. Wales: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Georgia vs. Spain: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Cyprus vs. Austria: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Romania: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Denmark vs. Belarus: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Slovenia vs. Kosovo: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Greece vs. Scotland: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Switzerland vs. Sweden: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT

