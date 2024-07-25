Who Bridgerton: Season 4 will be about has been revealed

HQ

The third season of Bridgerton is, like its previous seasons, a success on Netflix and of course we have started to fantasise about which of the siblings in the family the next season will be about. Personally, I guessed Eloise, who we got to see a lot of in the last season, but thankfully it was only my honour that I lost as it turned out that I was completely wrong in my guess.

It is none other than the handsome Benedict Bridgerton that Season 4 will be about. The fourth season will be based on the third book, An Offer From a Gentleman, and if you don't want to wait almost two years for this upcoming season, you can always read the book to see how this love story ends. And why the wait for the next season will be long, Jess Brownell, the showrunner, explains:

"We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language. And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we're kind of on a two-year pace, we're trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range."

Life will seem less glamorous for a while, with no glitzy balls to look forward to until 2026.