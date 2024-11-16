Who are the four semifinalists for the final ATP Tour of the year and who's favourite

HQ

All ATP Finals singles semifinalists are decided and are preparing for the games that start today Saturday. The eight best tennis players in the world right now take part in this tournament, the final ATP Tour of the season.

Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz and Andréi Rubliov have been eliminated, and four remain.

Alexander Zverev plays against Taylor Fritz at 2:30 PM CET (Central European Time, 1:30 PM in UK time). Jannik Sinner then plays against Casper Ruud at 8:30 PM CET.

Who are the favourites and when does the final take place?

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner, number 1 in the world at the moment with a great margin, is the favourite to lift the trophy, in front of his home's crowds, and has reached the semifinals without dropping a set.

If he wins ATP Finals, he would add it to his other seven titles this season, including two Grand Slams (Australian and US Open). He would first have to defeat Norwegian player Ruud, who, in their two previous Head2Head meetings, hasn't taken a set off the Italian.

German tennis player 'Shasha' Zverev has also won all three previous games in Turin, and recently lifted the Paris Masters, taking the second place to Alcaraz in ATP rankings.

Odds are for a Sinner-Zverev final on Sunday with Sinner lifting the title, after he lost it last year to Novak Djokovic (who withdrawed due to injury), but anything can happen in Turin...