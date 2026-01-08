Who are the 14 secret characters in Mario Tennis Fever?

HQ

Announced during the Nintendo Direct showcase in September and as part of last year's Super Mario Bros. 40th Anniversary nods, Mario Tennis Fever was unveiled for the Nintendo Switch 2 featuring a brand-new Adventure Mode, a couple of added tennis moves, and more importantly, the game-changing Fever Rackets, which players will pair with up to 38 (!) playable characters.

And it's precisely that fact what Nintendo has used this week to refresh everyone's memory that this game will release in just about a month, on February 12. Now, while there's no new details per se, and with those certainly around the corner (together with previews, we hope!), fans are already speculating about who will be the characters completing the most crowded roster ever in Camelot's series.

Below you can see the 24 characters confirmed in the original trailer (also below). But who are the 14 missing characters? An educated guess would include usual suspects such as Mario Tennis Aces' Dry Bones and Dry Bowser, while other, wilder bets would revolve around Donkey Kong Bananza and its beloved Young Pauline or *that-returning-villain*, besides mandatory Diddy Kong. However, it seems like this game has a strong Super Mario Bros. Wonder twist to it, so other than the Talking Flower narrating the Tournament matches and the inevitable Bowser Jr, we could very well see some of its characters and villains complete the selection screen. Who do you want/expect to see?



Baby Luigi

Baby Mario

Baby Peach

Baby Waluigi

Baby Wario

Birdo

Blooper

Boo

Bowser

Chain Chomp

Daisy

Donkey Kong

Luigi

Luma

Mario

Pauline

Peach

Petey Piranha

Rosalina

Shy Guy

Spike

Toadette

Waluigi

Yoshi



Update: Shortly after this piece was published, Nintendo released the Overview Trailer for Mario Tennis Fever (which you can watch below) and directly confirmed the 14 missing characters, namely, and without teenage Pauline:



Boom Boom

Bowser Jr

Diddy Kong

Dry Bones

Dry Bowser

Goomba

Kamek

Koopa Troopa

Koopa Paratroopa

Nabbit

Piranha Plant

Toad

Wario

Wiggler

