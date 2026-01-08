Who are the 14 secret characters in Mario Tennis Fever?
The game releases in barely a month's time, and Nintendo is finally about to serve up some new info. Update: Here's the final, confirmed 38-character list.
Announced during the Nintendo Direct showcase in September and as part of last year's Super Mario Bros. 40th Anniversary nods, Mario Tennis Fever was unveiled for the Nintendo Switch 2 featuring a brand-new Adventure Mode, a couple of added tennis moves, and more importantly, the game-changing Fever Rackets, which players will pair with up to 38 (!) playable characters.
And it's precisely that fact what Nintendo has used this week to refresh everyone's memory that this game will release in just about a month, on February 12. Now, while there's no new details per se, and with those certainly around the corner (together with previews, we hope!), fans are already speculating about who will be the characters completing the most crowded roster ever in Camelot's series.
Below you can see the 24 characters confirmed in the original trailer (also below). But who are the 14 missing characters? An educated guess would include usual suspects such as Mario Tennis Aces' Dry Bones and Dry Bowser, while other, wilder bets would revolve around Donkey Kong Bananza and its beloved Young Pauline or *that-returning-villain*, besides mandatory Diddy Kong. However, it seems like this game has a strong Super Mario Bros. Wonder twist to it, so other than the Talking Flower narrating the Tournament matches and the inevitable Bowser Jr, we could very well see some of its characters and villains complete the selection screen. Who do you want/expect to see?
- Baby Luigi
- Baby Mario
- Baby Peach
- Baby Waluigi
- Baby Wario
- Birdo
- Blooper
- Boo
- Bowser
- Chain Chomp
- Daisy
- Donkey Kong
- Luigi
- Luma
- Mario
- Pauline
- Peach
- Petey Piranha
- Rosalina
- Shy Guy
- Spike
- Toadette
- Waluigi
- Yoshi
Update: Shortly after this piece was published, Nintendo released the Overview Trailer for Mario Tennis Fever (which you can watch below) and directly confirmed the 14 missing characters, namely, and without teenage Pauline:
- Boom Boom
- Bowser Jr
- Diddy Kong
- Dry Bones
- Dry Bowser
- Goomba
- Kamek
- Koopa Troopa
- Koopa Paratroopa
- Nabbit
- Piranha Plant
- Toad
- Wario
- Wiggler