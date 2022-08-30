White Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 revealed by Amazon Mexico

HQ

Amazon has been on a leaking streak recently, revealing stuff like Dead Island 2 (both information and images) as well as New Tales from the Borderlands before their respective announcements. But why stop there?

Now Amazon Mexico has published a store page for a white Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, which hasn't been announced yet (although also revealed via previous leaks). This controller will be released on September 21, according to the now removed store page.

With less than a month to go to this date (assuming it's not a placeholder), we assume a proper announcement will come very soon.

Thanks Windows Central (also image cred).