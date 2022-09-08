White version of Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 announced

HQ

One of the best controllers available on the market is undoubtedly the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. A highly customisable and top-notch controller that pretty much has it all with "up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life".

After a long period of leaks, both videos and images, Microsoft has now announced a white version of this controller, which comes at a lower price of $129.99 (versus $179.99) and launches on September 21. It's the very same controller, but lacks the extra interchangeable components and carrying case and is thus called Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core.

But this was not all the great news Microsoft had regarding Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, you will be able to buy this controller in any colours you want (pretty much) as it will be included in Xbox Design Lab this holiday. Something to treat yourself to, perhaps?

Check out the videos below for a look at Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core and the Xbox Design Lab teaser for Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. Will you get one?

