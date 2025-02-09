White South Africans reject Trump's immigration offer

HQ

United States President Donald Trump's recent offer to resettle white South Africans as refugees has failed to gain traction among the very people it was meant to help.

Trump's executive order, aimed at Afrikaners who he claims face racial discrimination under South Africa's land reform policies, has been met with resistance from right-wing white advocacy groups, who argue they are committed to staying and addressing issues in their own country.

Organizations like AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement, representing millions of Afrikaners, have also rejected the idea of seeking asylum abroad, emphasizing their deep-rooted ties to South Africa.

Even Orania, the Afrikaner-only enclave, dismissed the offer, insisting that Afrikaners are not refugees but proud citizens of their land. For now, it remains to be seen how Trump's proposal will influence diplomatic relations between the United States and South Africa.