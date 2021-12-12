White Shadows now released for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

A few days ago marked the release of the seemingly very unique White Shadows for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It's described as a dystopic adventure in which we play as Ravengirl "to escape a brutal dystopia founded on propaganda that puts her at the bottom of its hierarchical social ladder"

It has a monochrome art style, which looks both beautiful and depressing at the same time. The developer Monokel's co-founder and also creative director Daniel Wagner says:

"It's been a long road to get to this point and we couldn't be more happy that people are finally going to be able to get to play the game we've been working so hard on. We can't wait to see what people make of White Shadows and how they connect with the impactful experience we are trying to deliver."

Check out the launch trailer below from this seemingly highly original adventure.