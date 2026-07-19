HQ

If Argentina wins the World Cup final against Spain tonight in New Jersey, the players will likely display again the banner shown after winning England last Wednesday, "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", or "The Falklands are Argentine", even if they risk a sanction by FIFA for displaying a political message, something that is prohibites for all players, coaches and all actors in a football team during a match.

For instance, FIFA forced Haiti to change their jerseys at the last minute because it depicted the Battle of Vertières that ended the Haitian revolution against France and led to their independence.

However, if it were up to the White House, there wouldn't be any problems. Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House FIFA task force, mentioned the First Amendment of their Constitution that allow free speech, and said they wouldn't see any problems if the Argentinian players use the match to protest against the British oversea territory in the Argentinian coast of the South Pacific.

"We believe in our First Amendment rights here in the United States of America", said Giuliani, adding that the Argentinian players will have the opportunity to make those statements in the United States.