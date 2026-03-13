White House under fire after mixing Iran strike footage with Wii Sports

The White House has once again found itself in hot water after posting a video on social media that splices footage of military strikes against Iran with scenes from Wii Sports and it has sparked a strong backlash from gamers online. For example, the clip shows a golf ball being hit in the game, only to be followed a second later by images of an explosion from a real drone attack. The same technique is used with tennis, baseball, and basketball, where the game's cheerful soundtrack and sound effects are mixed with brutal warfare.

On social media, many have criticized the video for trivializing a bloody and ongoing war by presenting it as something resembling a video game. And this is not the first time in recent days that the White House has chosen to mix Nintendo's family-friendly image with war and human tragedies. And the question is, will Nintendo take legal action against this? Check out the clip below.